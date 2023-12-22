The Miami Heat (12-10) are home in Southeast Division action against the Atlanta Hawks (9-12) on Friday, December 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. This is the second contest between these squads this season.

If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Heat vs. Hawks Game Information

Buy Tickets for This Game

Game Day: Friday, December 22

Friday, December 22 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: BSSUN, BSSE

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Buy Tickets for Other Heat Games

Heat Players to Watch

Jimmy Butler posts 21.9 points, 4.1 assists and 5.2 boards per game.

Kyle Lowry posts 9.4 points, 4.1 boards and 4.3 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Jaime Jaquez posts 12.2 points, 2.5 assists and 3.6 boards per game.

Duncan Robinson puts up 14.3 points, 2.6 boards and 2.9 assists per game, shooting 47.2% from the floor and 41.7% from downtown with 2.9 made 3-pointers per game.

Josh Richardson averages 10.7 points, 2.6 boards and 3.0 assists per contest, shooting 46.3% from the floor and 32.9% from downtown with 1.4 made treys per contest.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Hawks Players to Watch

Dejounte Murray is putting up 20.0 points, 4.4 rebounds and 5.5 assists per contest. He's also sinking 45.2% of his shots from the field and 38.5% from 3-point range, with 2.2 triples per game.

Clint Capela is putting up 10.8 points, 10.5 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest. He's making 56.7% of his shots from the floor.

Bogdan Bogdanovic is putting up 16.1 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.2 assists per contest. He is making 45.2% of his shots from the field and 38.5% from beyond the arc, with 3.1 treys per contest (ninth in NBA).

Saddiq Bey gives the Hawks 13.0 points, 6.0 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game while delivering 1.0 steal and 0.1 blocked shots.

De'Andre Hunter gives the Hawks 14.8 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game while putting up 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Heat vs. Hawks Stat Comparison

Heat Hawks 112.4 Points Avg. 122.2 111.5 Points Allowed Avg. 122.5 47.0% Field Goal % 46.7% 38.3% Three Point % 36.9%

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.