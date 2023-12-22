The Miami Heat (16-12) are welcoming in the Atlanta Hawks (12-15) for a matchup of Southeast Division rivals at Kaseya Center, with a start time of 8:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22, 2023. It's the second matchup between the squads this year.

In this article, you can find odds and spreads for the Heat vs. Hawks matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Heat vs. Hawks Game Info

Date: Friday, December 22, 2023

Friday, December 22, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSUN and BSSE

BSSUN and BSSE Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: Kaseya Center

Heat vs. Hawks Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Heat vs Hawks Additional Info

Heat vs. Hawks Betting Trends

The Heat outscore opponents by 1.1 points per game (scoring 112.9 points per game to rank 20th in the league while giving up 111.8 per contest to rank ninth in the NBA) and have a +31 scoring differential overall.

The Hawks put up 123.1 points per game (third in league) while giving up 122.9 per contest (28th in NBA). They have a +7 scoring differential.

The two teams combine to score 236 points per game, 2.5 fewer points than this matchup's total.

Opponents of these two teams combine to score 234.7 points per game, 3.8 fewer points than this contest's over/under.

Miami has won 12 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 16 times.

Atlanta is 7-20-0 ATS this season.

Heat and Hawks NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Heat +4000 +1800 - Hawks +12500 +6600 -

