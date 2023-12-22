The Winthrop Eagles (8-5) battle the Florida State Seminoles (5-5) on Friday, December 22, 2023 at Donald L. Tucker Civic Center. It begins at 7:00 PM ET on ACC Network Extra.

Florida State vs. Winthrop Game Info

  • When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Donald L. Tucker Civic Center in Tallahassee, Florida
  • TV: ACC Network Extra

Florida State Stats Insights

  • The Seminoles are shooting 44.1% from the field this season, 2.9 percentage points higher than the 41.2% the Eagles allow to opponents.
  • In games Florida State shoots better than 41.2% from the field, it is 5-0 overall.
  • The Seminoles are the 176th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Eagles sit at 226th.
  • The Seminoles average 8.8 more points per game (77.2) than the Eagles give up (68.4).
  • Florida State is 5-2 when scoring more than 68.4 points.

Florida State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Offensively Florida State played better in home games last year, scoring 71.6 points per game, compared to 68.5 per game away from home.
  • The Seminoles ceded 74.2 points per game in home games last year, compared to 79.4 on the road.
  • In home games, Florida State sunk 0.5 fewer three-pointers per game (6.4) than in road games (6.9). It also owned a lower three-point percentage at home (31.5%) compared to in road games (36.5%).

Florida State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/9/2023 South Florida L 88-72 FLA Live Arena
12/16/2023 SMU L 68-57 Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
12/19/2023 North Florida W 91-75 Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
12/22/2023 Winthrop - Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
12/30/2023 Lipscomb - Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
1/3/2024 Georgia Tech - Donald L. Tucker Civic Center

