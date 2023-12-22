How to Watch Florida State vs. Winthrop on TV or Live Stream - December 22
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 1:22 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Winthrop Eagles (8-5) battle the Florida State Seminoles (5-5) on Friday, December 22, 2023 at Donald L. Tucker Civic Center. It begins at 7:00 PM ET on ACC Network Extra.
Florida State vs. Winthrop Game Info
- When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Donald L. Tucker Civic Center in Tallahassee, Florida
- TV: ACC Network Extra
How to Watch Other ACC Games
Florida State Stats Insights
- The Seminoles are shooting 44.1% from the field this season, 2.9 percentage points higher than the 41.2% the Eagles allow to opponents.
- In games Florida State shoots better than 41.2% from the field, it is 5-0 overall.
- The Seminoles are the 176th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Eagles sit at 226th.
- The Seminoles average 8.8 more points per game (77.2) than the Eagles give up (68.4).
- Florida State is 5-2 when scoring more than 68.4 points.
Florida State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Offensively Florida State played better in home games last year, scoring 71.6 points per game, compared to 68.5 per game away from home.
- The Seminoles ceded 74.2 points per game in home games last year, compared to 79.4 on the road.
- In home games, Florida State sunk 0.5 fewer three-pointers per game (6.4) than in road games (6.9). It also owned a lower three-point percentage at home (31.5%) compared to in road games (36.5%).
Florida State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/9/2023
|South Florida
|L 88-72
|FLA Live Arena
|12/16/2023
|SMU
|L 68-57
|Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
|12/19/2023
|North Florida
|W 91-75
|Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
|12/22/2023
|Winthrop
|-
|Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
|12/30/2023
|Lipscomb
|-
|Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
|1/3/2024
|Georgia Tech
|-
|Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
