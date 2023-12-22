The Florida State Seminoles (5-5) take the court against the Winthrop Eagles (8-5) as 9.5-point favorites on Friday, December 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on ACC Network Extra. The matchup has an over/under set at 147.5 points.

Florida State vs. Winthrop Odds & Info

Date: Friday, December 22, 2023

Friday, December 22, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ACC Network Extra

ACC Network Extra Where: Tallahassee, Florida

Tallahassee, Florida Venue: Donald L. Tucker Civic Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Florida State -9.5 147.5

Florida State Betting Records & Stats

Florida State and its opponents have combined to score more than 147.5 points in seven of nine games this season.

Florida State's games this year have an average total of 151.8, 4.3 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Seminoles have gone 4-5-0 ATS this season.

Florida State has won four of the seven games it has played as the favorite this season.

The Seminoles have entered four games this season favored by -450 or more and are 3-1 in those contests.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 81.8% chance of a victory for Florida State.

Florida State vs. Winthrop Over/Under Stats

Games Over 147.5 % of Games Over 147.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Florida State 7 77.8% 77.2 154.9 74.6 143 152.7 Winthrop 4 36.4% 77.7 154.9 68.4 143 148.1

Additional Florida State Insights & Trends

The 77.2 points per game the Seminoles average are 8.8 more points than the Eagles give up (68.4).

When Florida State totals more than 68.4 points, it is 4-2 against the spread and 5-2 overall.

Florida State vs. Winthrop Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 9.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Florida State 4-5-0 2-1 6-3-0 Winthrop 4-7-0 1-2 4-7-0

Florida State vs. Winthrop Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Florida State Winthrop 5-11 Home Record 10-4 4-7 Away Record 4-11 6-7-0 Home ATS Record 6-6-0 3-7-0 Away ATS Record 5-8-0 71.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 76.6 68.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 71.0 7-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-5-0 7-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-6-0

