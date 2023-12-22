The Grambling Tigers (2-9) will try to halt an eight-game losing streak when visiting the Florida Gators (8-3) at 4:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22, 2023 at Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center. The contest airs on SEC Network+.

In this article, you will see odds and spreads for the Florida vs. Grambling matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Florida vs. Grambling Game Info

  • When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Where: Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center in Gainesville, Florida
  • How to Watch on TV: SEC Network+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Florida vs. Grambling Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Florida Moneyline Grambling Moneyline
BetMGM Florida (-26.5) 146.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM
FanDuel Florida (-26.5) 146.5 -10000 +3500 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Florida vs. Grambling Betting Trends

  • Florida has covered four times in 11 games with a spread this season.
  • The Gators and their opponents have combined to go over the point total eight out of 11 times this season.
  • Grambling is 3-6-0 ATS this season.
  • A total of four Tigers games this season have hit the over.

Florida Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +6000
  • Oddsmakers rate Florida considerably higher (24th-best in the country) than the computer rankings do (38th).
  • The Gators have the same odds to win the national championship now, from +6000 at the start of the season to +6000.
  • The implied probability of Florida winning the national championship, based on its +6000 moneyline odds, is 1.6%.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.