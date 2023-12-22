The Florida Gators (8-3) welcome in the Grambling Tigers (2-9) after victories in three straight home games. It begins at 4:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22, 2023.

Florida vs. Grambling Game Info

When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Where: Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center in Gainesville, Florida

Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center in Gainesville, Florida TV: SEC Network+

Florida Stats Insights

This season, the Gators have a 45.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.1% lower than the 47.7% of shots the Tigers' opponents have hit.

Florida is 2-0 when it shoots better than 47.7% from the field.

The Tigers are the 358th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Gators sit at second.

The 84.5 points per game the Gators score are 8.2 more points than the Tigers give up (76.3).

Florida has a 7-1 record when putting up more than 76.3 points.

Florida Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Florida put up 75.9 points per game at home last year. In road games, it averaged 64.9 points per contest.

In home games, the Gators surrendered 2.8 fewer points per game (67.1) than in road games (69.9).

Florida averaged 7.6 treys per game with a 37.1% shooting percentage from downtown at home, which was 2.2 more threes and 11.4% points better than it averaged in away games (5.4 threes per game, 25.7% three-point percentage).

Florida Upcoming Schedule