Local College Football Bowl Season TV Schedule & Streaming Info in Florida
Published: Dec. 25, 2023 at 3:59 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
On the 2023 college football postseason schedule, fans of schools in Florida should have their eyes on the Georgia Bulldogs versus the Florida State Seminoles in the Orange Bowl.
College Football Games to Watch in Florida on TV This Week
South Florida Bulls at Syracuse Orange
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Date: Thursday, December 21
- Venue: FAU Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Syracuse (-3)
Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at UCF Knights
- Time: 6:30 PM ET
- Date: Friday, December 22
- Venue: Raymond James Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: UCF (-6)
No. 6 Georgia Bulldogs at No. 4 Florida State Seminoles
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, December 30
- Venue: Hard Rock Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Favorite: Georgia (-16.5)
