Escambia County, FL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 22
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 5:32 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action happening in Escambia County, Florida today. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep scrolling.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Escambia County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Crestview High School at Tate High School
- Game Time: 3:00 PM CT on December 22
- Location: Cantonment, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
B.C. Rain High School at Tate High School
- Game Time: 3:00 PM CT on December 22
- Location: Cantonment, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
B.C. Rain High School at Tate High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 22
- Location: Cantonment, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fort Walton Beach High School at Booker T Washington High School - Pensacola
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 22
- Location: Pensacola, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
