Duval County, FL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 22
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 1:32 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
If you're wondering how to stream today's local high school basketball action in Duval County, Florida, keep your browser fixed on this page. The details you need are outlined below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Duval County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Columbia High School at Ribault High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on December 22
- Location: Orange Park, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Gainesville High School at Andrew Jackson High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 22
- Location: Orange Park, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.