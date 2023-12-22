Broward County, FL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 22
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 11:33 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the docket in Broward County, Florida. To learn how to watch the games, we have you covered below.
Broward County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Barron Collier High School at Coral Glades High School
- Game Time: 11:20 AM ET on December 22
- Location: Coral Springs, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Coral Springs High School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM ET on December 22
- Location: Coral Springs, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Cardinal Gibbons High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 22
- Location: Fort Lauderdale, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
