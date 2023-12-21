The Florida A&M Rattlers (2-7) are heavy, 24.5-point underdogs against the UCF Knights (7-3) at Addition Financial Arena on Thursday, December 21, 2023. The game begins at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has a point total of 136.5.

UCF vs. Florida A&M Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida Venue: Addition Financial Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under UCF -24.5 136.5

UCF Betting Records & Stats

UCF and its opponents have scored more than 136.5 points in six of nine games this season.

UCF has an average point total of 143.6 in its outings this year, 7.1 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Knights are 5-4-0 against the spread this season.

UCF has entered the game as favorites eight times this season and won six of those games.

The Knights have not entered a game this season with shorter moneyline odds than -10000.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 99% chance of a victory for UCF.

UCF vs. Florida A&M Over/Under Stats

Games Over 136.5 % of Games Over 136.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total UCF 6 66.7% 77.6 144 66 150 140.6 Florida A&M 4 57.1% 66.4 144 84 150 141.6

Additional UCF Insights & Trends

The 77.6 points per game the Knights average are 6.4 fewer points than the Rattlers give up (84).

UCF is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall when scoring more than 84 points.

UCF vs. Florida A&M Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 24.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) UCF 5-4-0 0-0 5-4-0 Florida A&M 2-4-0 0-3 3-4-0

UCF vs. Florida A&M Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

UCF Florida A&M 11-6 Home Record 4-7 5-7 Away Record 3-15 8-7-0 Home ATS Record 3-6-0 4-5-0 Away ATS Record 9-4-0 77.2 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 60.1 65.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 57.7 11-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 2-7-0 4-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-9-0

