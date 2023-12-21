The UCF Knights (7-3) take on the Florida A&M Rattlers (2-7) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023 on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

UCF vs. Florida A&M Game Info

  • When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, Florida
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other Big 12 Games

UCF Stats Insights

  • The Knights make 43.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.3 percentage points lower than the Rattlers have allowed to their opponents (47.1%).
  • UCF has a 3-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 47.1% from the field.
  • The Rattlers are the 242nd-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Knights sit at 43rd.
  • The Knights average 77.6 points per game, 6.4 fewer points than the 84 the Rattlers allow.
  • When UCF scores more than 84 points, it is 2-0.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

UCF Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home last season, UCF averaged 11.8 more points per game (77.2) than it did in away games (65.4).
  • At home, the Knights gave up 0.7 more points per game (65.9) than in away games (65.2).
  • In home games, UCF drained 1.7 more treys per game (9.2) than on the road (7.5). It also had a higher three-point percentage at home (38%) compared to in away games (30.4%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

UCF Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/6/2023 Jacksonville W 94-52 Addition Financial Arena
12/10/2023 Ole Miss L 70-68 Addition Financial Arena
12/18/2023 Maine W 74-51 Addition Financial Arena
12/21/2023 Florida A&M - Addition Financial Arena
12/29/2023 Bethune-Cookman - Addition Financial Arena
1/6/2024 @ Kansas State - Bramlage Coliseum

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.