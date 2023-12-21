How to Watch UCF vs. Florida A&M on TV or Live Stream - December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 1:20 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
The UCF Knights (7-3) take on the Florida A&M Rattlers (2-7) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023 on ESPN+.
UCF vs. Florida A&M Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, Florida
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other Big 12 Games
- TCU vs Old Dominion (5:30 PM ET | December 21)
- Eastern Illinois vs Iowa State (8:00 PM ET | December 21)
- Texas State vs Houston (8:00 PM ET | December 21)
UCF Stats Insights
- The Knights make 43.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.3 percentage points lower than the Rattlers have allowed to their opponents (47.1%).
- UCF has a 3-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 47.1% from the field.
- The Rattlers are the 242nd-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Knights sit at 43rd.
- The Knights average 77.6 points per game, 6.4 fewer points than the 84 the Rattlers allow.
- When UCF scores more than 84 points, it is 2-0.
UCF Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home last season, UCF averaged 11.8 more points per game (77.2) than it did in away games (65.4).
- At home, the Knights gave up 0.7 more points per game (65.9) than in away games (65.2).
- In home games, UCF drained 1.7 more treys per game (9.2) than on the road (7.5). It also had a higher three-point percentage at home (38%) compared to in away games (30.4%).
UCF Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/6/2023
|Jacksonville
|W 94-52
|Addition Financial Arena
|12/10/2023
|Ole Miss
|L 70-68
|Addition Financial Arena
|12/18/2023
|Maine
|W 74-51
|Addition Financial Arena
|12/21/2023
|Florida A&M
|-
|Addition Financial Arena
|12/29/2023
|Bethune-Cookman
|-
|Addition Financial Arena
|1/6/2024
|@ Kansas State
|-
|Bramlage Coliseum
