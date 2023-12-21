The UCF Knights (7-3) take on the Florida A&M Rattlers (2-7) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023 on ESPN+.

UCF vs. Florida A&M Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, Florida TV: ESPN+

UCF Stats Insights

The Knights make 43.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.3 percentage points lower than the Rattlers have allowed to their opponents (47.1%).

UCF has a 3-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 47.1% from the field.

The Rattlers are the 242nd-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Knights sit at 43rd.

The Knights average 77.6 points per game, 6.4 fewer points than the 84 the Rattlers allow.

When UCF scores more than 84 points, it is 2-0.

UCF Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home last season, UCF averaged 11.8 more points per game (77.2) than it did in away games (65.4).

At home, the Knights gave up 0.7 more points per game (65.9) than in away games (65.2).

In home games, UCF drained 1.7 more treys per game (9.2) than on the road (7.5). It also had a higher three-point percentage at home (38%) compared to in away games (30.4%).

