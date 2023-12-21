Thursday's contest at Addition Financial Arena has the UCF Knights (7-3) taking on the Florida A&M Rattlers (2-7) at 7:00 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a one-sided 80-62 win, as our model heavily favors UCF.

There is no line set for the game.

UCF vs. Florida A&M Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Where: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida Venue: Addition Financial Arena

UCF vs. Florida A&M Score Prediction

Prediction: UCF 80, Florida A&M 62

Spread & Total Prediction for UCF vs. Florida A&M

Computer Predicted Spread: UCF (-18.2)

UCF (-18.2) Computer Predicted Total: 142.6

UCF has put together a 5-4-0 record against the spread this season, while Florida A&M is 2-4-0. In terms of hitting the over, games involving the Knights are 5-4-0 and the Rattlers are 3-4-0.

UCF Performance Insights

The Knights outscore opponents by 11.6 points per game (scoring 77.6 points per game to rank 123rd in college basketball while giving up 66.0 per contest to rank 71st in college basketball) and have a +116 scoring differential overall.

UCF averages 40.8 rebounds per game (42nd in college basketball) while allowing 34.6 per outing to its opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 6.2 boards per game.

UCF hits 7.5 three-pointers per game (178th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 6.6 on average.

The Knights score 95.1 points per 100 possessions (184th in college basketball), while allowing 80.9 points per 100 possessions (22nd in college basketball).

UCF has won the turnover battle by 3.9 turnovers per game, committing 11.8 (181st in college basketball play) while forcing 15.7 (18th in college basketball).

