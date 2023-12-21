The Boca Raton Bowl features a battle between the South Florida Bulls (who are 3-point underdogs) and the Syracuse Orange on December 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN. The contest's point total is 61.

Syracuse ranks 81st in scoring offense (25.5 points per game) and 51st in scoring defense (23.8 points allowed per game) this season. South Florida ranks third-worst in total yards allowed per game on defense (455.3), but at least it has been surging on offense, ranking 16th-best in total yards per game (455.3).

South Florida vs. Syracuse Game Info

Game Date: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Location: Boca Raton, Florida

Boca Raton, Florida Venue: FAU Stadium

FAU Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

Syracuse vs South Florida Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Syracuse -3 -110 -110 61 -110 -110 -160 +130

South Florida Recent Performance

In their past three games, the Bulls are gaining 460.3 yards per game (-8-worst in college football) and giving up 443.3 (19th-worst), placing them among the worst squads in both categories.

In their past three games, the Bulls are scoring 32 points per game (74th in college football) and giving up 28.7 per game (-24-worst).

South Florida is gaining 306 passing yards per game in its past three games (23rd-best in the country), and giving up 288 per game (-101-worst).

The Bulls are 14th-worst in college football in rushing yards per game during their past three games (154.3), and -5-worst in rushing yards conceded (155.3).

The Bulls have one win against the spread, and are 2-1 overall, in their last three contests.

In its past three games, South Florida has gone over the total twice.

Week 17 AAC Betting Trends

South Florida Betting Records & Stats

South Florida has a 6-5-0 record against the spread this year.

The Bulls are 4-2 ATS this year when playing as at least 3-point underdogs.

South Florida has hit the over in seven of their 11 games with a set total (63.6%).

South Florida has won three of the seven games it has played as an underdog this season.

South Florida has entered five games this season as the underdog by +130 or more and is in those contests.

South Florida Stats Leaders

Byrum Brown has thrown for 3,078 yards on 257-of-401 passing with 23 touchdowns and 11 interceptions this season. He has chipped on the ground, as well, with 745 yards and 11 rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Nay'Quan Wright, has carried the ball 168 times for 757 yards (63.1 per game) with seven touchdowns.

Sean Atkins paces his team with 961 receiving yards on 86 receptions with five touchdowns.

Naiem Simmons has caught 35 passes and compiled 581 receiving yards (48.4 per game) with five touchdowns.

Khafre Brown's 45 targets have resulted in 26 receptions for 404 yards and four touchdowns.

James Gordon IV has 3.5 sacks to pace the team, and also has six TFL and 42 tackles.

Jhalyn Shuler, South Florida's tackle leader, has 69 tackles, five TFL, and two sacks this year.

Logan Berryhill has picked off a team-leading three passes. He also has 40 tackles and three passes defended to his name.

