The Syracuse Orange are the favorites, but by less than a touchdown (-3.5), in this year's Boca Raton Bowl, where they will oppose the South Florida Bulls. FAU Stadium in Boca Raton, Florida will act as host on December 21, 2023, starting at 8:00 PM ETand airing on ESPN. An over/under of 58.5 points has been set for the contest.

South Florida vs. Syracuse Game Info

Date: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN City: Boca Raton, Florida

Boca Raton, Florida Venue: FAU Stadium

South Florida vs. Syracuse Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Syracuse Moneyline South Florida Moneyline BetMGM Syracuse (-3.5) 58.5 - - Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Syracuse (-3.5) 58.5 -172 +142 Bet on this game with FanDuel

South Florida vs. Syracuse Betting Trends

South Florida has covered six times in 11 chances against the spread this season.

The Bulls have covered the spread three times this season (3-2 ATS) when playing as at least 3.5-point underdogs.

Syracuse is 4-7-0 ATS this season.

The Orange have been favored by 3.5 points or more two times this season, and covered the spread in one of those matchups.

South Florida 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the AAC +10000 Bet $100 to win $10000

