In the matchup between the Syracuse Orange and South Florida Bulls on Thursday, December 21 at 8:00 PM, our computer model expects the Orange to come away with the victory. Looking for predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a full game projection below.

South Florida vs. Syracuse Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Syracuse (-3) Toss Up (56) Syracuse 34, South Florida 23

South Florida Betting Info (2023)

The Bulls have a 45.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Bulls have a 6-5-0 record against the spread this year.

South Florida is a 4-2 record against the spread when an underdog by 3 points or more this year.

The Bulls have gone over in seven of their 11 games with a set total (63.6%).

The average point total for South Florida this season is 6.9 points higher than this game's over/under.

Syracuse Betting Info (2023)

The Orange have a 59.2% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

The Orange have four wins in 11 games against the spread this year.

Syracuse has an ATS record of 1-1 when playing as at least 3-point favorites.

There have been four Orange games (out of 11) that hit the over this season.

The over/under in this game is 56 points, 5.1 higher than the average total in Syracuse games this season.

Bulls vs. Orange 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Syracuse 25.5 23.8 33.5 17 15.4 34 South Florida 30.8 34.9 28.7 27.2 33 42.7

