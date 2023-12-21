Thursday's game at Massimino Court has the No. 10 Baylor Bears (10-0) squaring off against the South Florida Bulls (8-4) at 3:30 PM ET (on December 21). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 74-58 win, heavily favoring Baylor.

The Bulls took care of business in their last game 85-49 against IUPUI on Wednesday.

South Florida vs. Baylor Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET Where: Massimino Court in West Palm Beach, Florida

Massimino Court in West Palm Beach, Florida How to Watch on TV: FloHoops

South Florida vs. Baylor Score Prediction

Prediction: Baylor 74, South Florida 58

Other AAC Predictions

South Florida Schedule Analysis

Against the Grambling Tigers on November 13, the Bulls picked up their signature win of the season, an 83-57 home victory.

Against Quadrant 1 opponents, the Bulls are 0-3 (.000%) -- tied for the 25th-most defeats.

When facing Quadrant 4 opponents, South Florida is 8-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the second-most wins.

South Florida 2023-24 Best Wins

83-57 at home over Grambling (No. 228) on November 13

76-61 at home over UT Arlington (No. 232) on November 6

56-55 at home over North Florida (No. 235) on November 19

61-32 over High Point (No. 279) on November 23

67-55 at home over Stetson (No. 291) on November 10

South Florida Leaders

Carla Brito: 9.9 PTS, 7.1 REB, 44.3 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (6-for-18)

9.9 PTS, 7.1 REB, 44.3 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (6-for-18) Evelien Lutje Schipholt: 7.3 PTS, 39.4 FG%

7.3 PTS, 39.4 FG% Vittoria Blasigh: 13.6 PTS, 43.5 FG%, 41.0 3PT% (32-for-78)

13.6 PTS, 43.5 FG%, 41.0 3PT% (32-for-78) Romi Levy: 8.2 PTS, 51.8 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (3-for-11)

8.2 PTS, 51.8 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (3-for-11) Daniela Gonzalez: 5.4 PTS, 40.0 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (7-for-21)

South Florida Performance Insights

The Bulls have a +105 scoring differential, topping opponents by 8.7 points per game. They're putting up 66.8 points per game to rank 174th in college basketball and are allowing 58.1 per outing to rank 76th in college basketball.

