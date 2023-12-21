Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Saint Lucie County Today - December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
The high school basketball season is in progress, and if you're searching for how to watch games in Saint Lucie County, Florida today, we've got what you need.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Saint Lucie County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
John Carroll Catholic High School at Cardinal Newman High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 21
- Location: West Palm Beach, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.