Paolo Banchero and his Orlando Magic teammates will take on the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

In his previous game, a 115-106 loss versus the Heat, Banchero tallied 10 points, eight rebounds and eight assists.

We're going to break down Banchero's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good selections.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Paolo Banchero Prop Bets vs. the Bucks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 21.5 20.6 22.2 Rebounds 6.5 6.9 7.6 Assists 4.5 4.5 4.8 PRA -- 32 34.6 PR -- 27.5 29.8 3PM 1.5 1.3 1.1



Looking to bet on one or more of Banchero's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Paolo Banchero Insights vs. the Bucks

This season, Banchero has made 7.5 shots from the floor per game, which accounts for 18.4% of his team's total makes.

This season, he's accounted for 12.5% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.3 per game.

Banchero's opponents, the Bucks, have one of the fastest offensive tempos, ranking sixth, averaging 105.2 possessions per game, while his Magic average 102.4 per game, which ranks 26th among NBA teams.

Defensively, the Bucks are ranked 23rd in the NBA, giving up 119.2 points per contest.

Allowing 44.1 rebounds per game, the Bucks are the 20th-ranked squad in the league.

The Bucks allow 26.6 assists per game, 17th-ranked in the NBA.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Bucks are ranked 10th in the league, conceding 12.2 makes per game.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Paolo Banchero vs. the Bucks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/11/2023 38 26 12 5 2 0 1

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.