If you reside in Palm Beach County, Florida and try to stay on top of all the local high school basketball action, you've come to the right place. Below, we provide all the info you need for how to watch the games today.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Palm Beach County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today

John Carroll Catholic High School at Cardinal Newman High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 21

7:00 PM ET on December 21 Location: West Palm Beach, FL

West Palm Beach, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Scheck Hillel Community School at Katz Yeshiva High School