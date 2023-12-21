Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Palm Beach County Today - December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
If you reside in Palm Beach County, Florida and try to stay on top of all the local high school basketball action, you've come to the right place. Below, we provide all the info you need for how to watch the games today.
Palm Beach County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
John Carroll Catholic High School at Cardinal Newman High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 21
- Location: West Palm Beach, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Scheck Hillel Community School at Katz Yeshiva High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 21
- Location: Boca Raton, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
