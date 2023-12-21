Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Orange County Today - December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Wanting to catch today's high school basketball games in Orange County, Florida? For all of the info on how to watch or stream the action, read on.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Orange County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Lyman High School at Horizon High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 21
- Location: Winter Garden, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
University High School - Orlando at Winter Park HS
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 21
- Location: Winter Park, FL
- Conference: 7A - District 3
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lake Nona High School at East River High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 21
- Location: Orlando, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wekiva High School at Apopka High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 21
- Location: Apopka, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Olympia High School at West Orange High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 21
- Location: Winter Garden, FL
- Conference: 7A - District 5
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Keystone Heights High School at Union County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 21
- Location: Lake Butler, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cypress Creek High School at Lake Buena Vista High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 21
- Location: Orlando, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.