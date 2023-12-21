In the upcoming contest versus the Vegas Golden Knights, which starts at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, can we bet on Mikey Eyssimont to score a goal for the Tampa Bay Lightning? Let's dig into the most relevant stats and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be thinking about.

Will Mikey Eyssimont score a goal against the Golden Knights?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Eyssimont stats and insights

Eyssimont has scored in five of 32 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not played against the Golden Knights yet this season.

He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Eyssimont's shooting percentage is 7.5%, and he averages 2.0 shots per game.

Golden Knights defensive stats

On defense, the Golden Knights have been one of the stingiest squads in the league, conceding 86 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks 10th.

So far this season, the Golden Knights have two shutouts, and they average 19.6 hits and 18 blocked shots per game.

Eyssimont recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/19/2023 Blues 1 1 0 11:37 Home W 6-1 12/16/2023 Flames 0 0 0 11:14 Away L 4-2 12/14/2023 Oilers 1 0 1 9:58 Away W 7-4 12/12/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 9:09 Away L 4-1 12/9/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 12:10 Away W 4-3 OT 12/7/2023 Predators 0 0 0 14:02 Away L 5-1 12/6/2023 Penguins 1 0 1 9:16 Home W 3-1 12/4/2023 Stars 0 0 0 13:24 Home W 4-0 12/2/2023 Stars 0 0 0 11:17 Away L 8-1 11/30/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 14:03 Home L 4-2

Lightning vs. Golden Knights game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSUN, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

BSSUN, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

