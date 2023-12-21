Will Mikey Eyssimont Score a Goal Against the Golden Knights on December 21?
In the upcoming contest versus the Vegas Golden Knights, which starts at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, can we bet on Mikey Eyssimont to score a goal for the Tampa Bay Lightning? Let's dig into the most relevant stats and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be thinking about.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Mikey Eyssimont score a goal against the Golden Knights?
Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Eyssimont stats and insights
- Eyssimont has scored in five of 32 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has not played against the Golden Knights yet this season.
- He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
- Eyssimont's shooting percentage is 7.5%, and he averages 2.0 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Golden Knights defensive stats
- On defense, the Golden Knights have been one of the stingiest squads in the league, conceding 86 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks 10th.
- So far this season, the Golden Knights have two shutouts, and they average 19.6 hits and 18 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Eyssimont recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/19/2023
|Blues
|1
|1
|0
|11:37
|Home
|W 6-1
|12/16/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|11:14
|Away
|L 4-2
|12/14/2023
|Oilers
|1
|0
|1
|9:58
|Away
|W 7-4
|12/12/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|9:09
|Away
|L 4-1
|12/9/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|12:10
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|12/7/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|14:02
|Away
|L 5-1
|12/6/2023
|Penguins
|1
|0
|1
|9:16
|Home
|W 3-1
|12/4/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|13:24
|Home
|W 4-0
|12/2/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|11:17
|Away
|L 8-1
|11/30/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|14:03
|Home
|L 4-2
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Lightning vs. Golden Knights game info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSUN, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.