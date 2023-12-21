The Miami Hurricanes (7-1) play the Stonehill Skyhawks (1-9) at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023. This contest is available on ACC Network.

Miami (FL) vs. Stonehill Game Information

Miami (FL) Players to Watch

  • Norchad Omier: 16.1 PTS, 9.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Matthew Cleveland: 14.8 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Wooga Poplar: 16.5 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Nijel Pack: 13.5 PTS, 2.8 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Bensley Joseph: 9.1 PTS, 2.6 REB, 3.3 AST, 2.1 STL, 1.0 BLK

Stonehill Players to Watch

  • Tony Felder: 12.4 PTS, 2.1 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Max Zegarowski: 12.1 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Jackson Benigni: 12.7 PTS, 3.0 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Pano Pavlidis: 6.6 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.9 BLK
  • Chas Stinson: 6.0 PTS, 1.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

Miami (FL) vs. Stonehill Stat Comparison

Miami (FL) Rank Miami (FL) AVG Stonehill AVG Stonehill Rank
27th 84.6 Points Scored 64.7 341st
144th 69.5 Points Allowed 85.8 360th
156th 33.9 Rebounds 25.7 359th
336th 6.5 Off. Rebounds 5.7 354th
31st 9.6 3pt Made 8.5 94th
98th 14.9 Assists 11.1 308th
250th 12.8 Turnovers 12.9 257th

