The Miami Hurricanes (7-1) play the Stonehill Skyhawks (1-9) at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023. This contest is available on ACC Network.

Miami (FL) vs. Stonehill Game Information

Game Day: Thursday, December 21

Thursday, December 21 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ACC Network

Miami (FL) Players to Watch

Norchad Omier: 16.1 PTS, 9.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.6 BLK

16.1 PTS, 9.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.6 BLK Matthew Cleveland: 14.8 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.8 BLK

14.8 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.8 BLK Wooga Poplar: 16.5 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

16.5 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK Nijel Pack: 13.5 PTS, 2.8 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK

13.5 PTS, 2.8 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK Bensley Joseph: 9.1 PTS, 2.6 REB, 3.3 AST, 2.1 STL, 1.0 BLK

Stonehill Players to Watch

Tony Felder: 12.4 PTS, 2.1 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK

12.4 PTS, 2.1 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK Max Zegarowski: 12.1 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

12.1 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Jackson Benigni: 12.7 PTS, 3.0 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

12.7 PTS, 3.0 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.0 BLK Pano Pavlidis: 6.6 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.9 BLK

6.6 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.9 BLK Chas Stinson: 6.0 PTS, 1.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

Miami (FL) vs. Stonehill Stat Comparison

Miami (FL) Rank Miami (FL) AVG Stonehill AVG Stonehill Rank 27th 84.6 Points Scored 64.7 341st 144th 69.5 Points Allowed 85.8 360th 156th 33.9 Rebounds 25.7 359th 336th 6.5 Off. Rebounds 5.7 354th 31st 9.6 3pt Made 8.5 94th 98th 14.9 Assists 11.1 308th 250th 12.8 Turnovers 12.9 257th

