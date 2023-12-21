The Stonehill Skyhawks (2-11) will visit the Miami Hurricanes (8-2) after losing nine consecutive road games. It tips at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Miami (FL) vs. Stonehill Game Info

  • When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida
  • TV: ACCN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other ACC Games

Miami (FL) Stats Insights

  • The Hurricanes make 50.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 5.5 percentage points higher than the Skyhawks have allowed to their opponents (45.3%).
  • In games Miami (FL) shoots better than 45.3% from the field, it is 7-0 overall.
  • The Skyhawks are the 343rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Hurricanes sit at 223rd.
  • The 82.4 points per game the Hurricanes score are just 1.6 more points than the Skyhawks allow (80.8).
  • Miami (FL) has a 6-0 record when putting up more than 80.8 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Miami (FL) Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Miami (FL) put up 83.4 points per game in home games last season, compared to 75.2 points per game in away games, a difference of 8.2 points per contest.
  • Defensively the Hurricanes were worse in home games last year, giving up 72.9 points per game, compared to 69 in away games.
  • Miami (FL) sunk 8.3 threes per game with a 39.3% shooting percentage from three-point land when playing at home, which was 1.1 more threes and 4% points better than it averaged on the road (7.2 threes per game, 35.3% three-point percentage).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Miami (FL) Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/6/2023 LIU W 97-49 Watsco Center
12/10/2023 Colorado L 90-63 Barclays Center
12/16/2023 La Salle W 84-77 Watsco Center
12/21/2023 Stonehill - Watsco Center
12/29/2023 North Florida - Watsco Center
1/3/2024 Clemson - Watsco Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.