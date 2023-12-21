Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Miami-Dade County Today - December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 5:32 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
In Miami-Dade County, Florida, there are attractive high school basketball matchups on the calendar today. Information on how to watch them is available in this article.
Miami-Dade County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Horeb Christian High School at Sheridan Hills Christian School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on December 21
- Location: Hollywood, FL
- Conference: 2A - District 15
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Hebrew Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 21
- Location: Miami Beach, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Scheck Hillel Community School at Katz Yeshiva High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 21
- Location: Boca Raton, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Homestead High School at Miami Palmetto Senior High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 21
- Location: Miami, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Miami Killian HS at G Holmes Braddock Senior High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 21
- Location: Miami, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Westminster Christian School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 21
- Location: Palmetto Bay, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
