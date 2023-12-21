In Miami-Dade County, Florida, there are attractive high school basketball matchups on the calendar today. Information on how to watch them is available in this article.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Miami-Dade County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Horeb Christian High School at Sheridan Hills Christian School

  • Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on December 21
  • Location: Hollywood, FL
  • Conference: 2A - District 15
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Hebrew Academy

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 21
  • Location: Miami Beach, FL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Scheck Hillel Community School at Katz Yeshiva High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 21
  • Location: Boca Raton, FL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Homestead High School at Miami Palmetto Senior High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 21
  • Location: Miami, FL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Miami Killian HS at G Holmes Braddock Senior High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 21
  • Location: Miami, FL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Westminster Christian School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 21
  • Location: Palmetto Bay, FL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.