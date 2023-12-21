The Orlando Magic (16-10) have three players currently listed on the injury report as they ready to meet the Milwaukee Bucks (20-7) on Thursday, December 21 at Fiserv Forum, with the opening tip at 8:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

The Magic fell in their most recent outing 115-106 against the Heat on Wednesday. The Magic got a team-high 20 points from Cole Anthony in the loss.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Orlando Magic Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Kevon Harris SG Out Coach'S Decision Joe Ingles SF Questionable Ankle 4.9 2.8 3.4 Markelle Fultz PG Questionable Knee 11.4 3.4 4

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report Today

Bucks Injuries: Jae Crowder: Out (Groin), Giannis Antetokounmpo: Questionable (Foot)

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Magic vs. Bucks Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: BSWI and BSFL

BSWI and BSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Magic vs. Bucks Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Bucks -8.5 238.5

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.