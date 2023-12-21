The Orlando Magic (16-10), on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Fiserv Forum, will try to break a three-game losing streak when visiting the Milwaukee Bucks (20-7). This matchup is at 8:00 PM ET on BSWI and BSFL.

Magic vs. Bucks Game Info

Date: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Time: 8:00 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: BSWI and BSFL

Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Venue: Fiserv Forum

Magic vs. Bucks Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Magic vs. Bucks Betting Trends

The Bucks average 124.7 points per game (second in the league) while giving up 119.2 per outing (23rd in the NBA). They have a +147 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 5.5 points per game.

The Magic put up 113 points per game (19th in league) while giving up 110.1 per outing (fourth in NBA). They have a +75 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 2.9 points per game.

These two teams are scoring 237.7 points per game between them, 0.8 fewer than this matchup's over/under.

These two teams allow a combined 229.3 points per game, 9.2 fewer points than this contest's over/under.

Milwaukee has covered 12 times in 27 games with a spread this season.

Orlando is 17-9-0 ATS this season.

Magic Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG Paolo Banchero 20.5 -120 20.6

Magic and Bucks NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Magic +10000 +4000 - Bucks +450 +170 -

