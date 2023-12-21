Lightning vs. Golden Knights: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 7:46 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Tampa Bay Lightning (15-13-5), winners of three straight home games, host the Vegas Golden Knights (21-7-5) at Amalie Arena on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET on BSSUN, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+.
Lightning vs. Golden Knights Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSUN, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+
- Where: Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Lightning (-110)
|Golden Knights (-110)
|6
|Golden Knights (-1.5)
Lightning Betting Insights
- The Lightning have won eight of their 16 games when listed as a moneyline favorite this season (50.0%).
- Tampa Bay is 8-9 (winning 47.1% of its games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -110 or shorter.
- The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Lightning a 52.4% chance to win.
- In 23 of 33 matches this season, Tampa Bay and its opponent have combined to finish above 6 goals.
Lightning vs Golden Knights Additional Info
Lightning vs. Golden Knights Rankings
|Lightning Total (Rank)
|Golden Knights Total (Rank)
|111 (5th)
|Goals
|112 (3rd)
|115 (30th)
|Goals Allowed
|86 (10th)
|32 (1st)
|Power Play Goals
|28 (6th)
|20 (16th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|16 (7th)
Lightning Advanced Stats
- In its last 10 contests Tampa Bay has gone 5-5-0 overall, with a 4-6-0 record against the spread.
- Tampa Bay went over in four of its last 10 contests.
- The Lightning and their opponents have averaged 6.4 goals combined in their past 10 games, 0.4 more than the over/under of 6 in this matchup.
- In their past 10 games, the Lightning have scored 1.0 fewer goal per game than their average on the season.
- The Lightning's 111 goals this season make them the fifth-best scoring team in the NHL.
- On defense, the Lightning have conceded 115 goals (3.5 per game) to rank 30th in league action.
- The team is ranked 21st in goal differential at -4.
