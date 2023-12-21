The Vegas Golden Knights will visit the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday, December 21, with the Lightning unbeaten in three consecutive home games.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

You can tune in to BSSUN, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ to see the Golden Knights look to defeat the Lightning.

Lightning Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSUN, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

BSSUN, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida

Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Lightning vs Golden Knights Additional Info

Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!

Lightning Stats & Trends

The Lightning rank 30th in goals against, conceding 115 total goals (3.5 per game) in NHL play.

The Lightning's 111 total goals (3.4 per game) make them the fifth-best scoring team in the league.

In their last 10 matchups, the Lightning are 5-5-0 to earn 75.0% of the possible points.

On the defensive side, the Lightning have allowed 31 goals (3.1 per game) in those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 3.1 goals-per-game average (31 total) over that stretch.

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Lightning Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Nikita Kucherov 32 22 32 54 46 28 0% Brayden Point 33 14 21 35 13 10 43.9% Steven Stamkos 30 15 19 34 18 5 51.2% Victor Hedman 31 5 24 29 24 5 - Brandon Hagel 33 10 18 28 19 12 51.4%

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Golden Knights Stats & Trends

The Golden Knights concede 2.6 goals per game (86 in total), the 10th-fewest in the league.

With 112 goals (3.4 per game), the Golden Knights have the league's third-best offense.

Over the last 10 games, the Golden Knights have gone 7-2-1 (80.0% of possible points).

Over on the defensive side, the Golden Knights have given up 2.9 goals per game (29 total) over those 10 matchups.

They have scored 41 goals during that stretch.

Golden Knights Key Players