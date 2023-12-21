How to Watch the Lightning vs. Golden Knights Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 1:19 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
The Vegas Golden Knights will visit the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday, December 21, with the Lightning unbeaten in three consecutive home games.
You can tune in to BSSUN, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ to see the Golden Knights look to defeat the Lightning.
Lightning Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSUN, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Lightning Stats & Trends
- The Lightning rank 30th in goals against, conceding 115 total goals (3.5 per game) in NHL play.
- The Lightning's 111 total goals (3.4 per game) make them the fifth-best scoring team in the league.
- In their last 10 matchups, the Lightning are 5-5-0 to earn 75.0% of the possible points.
- On the defensive side, the Lightning have allowed 31 goals (3.1 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They are scoring at a 3.1 goals-per-game average (31 total) over that stretch.
Lightning Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Nikita Kucherov
|32
|22
|32
|54
|46
|28
|0%
|Brayden Point
|33
|14
|21
|35
|13
|10
|43.9%
|Steven Stamkos
|30
|15
|19
|34
|18
|5
|51.2%
|Victor Hedman
|31
|5
|24
|29
|24
|5
|-
|Brandon Hagel
|33
|10
|18
|28
|19
|12
|51.4%
Golden Knights Stats & Trends
- The Golden Knights concede 2.6 goals per game (86 in total), the 10th-fewest in the league.
- With 112 goals (3.4 per game), the Golden Knights have the league's third-best offense.
- Over the last 10 games, the Golden Knights have gone 7-2-1 (80.0% of possible points).
- Over on the defensive side, the Golden Knights have given up 2.9 goals per game (29 total) over those 10 matchups.
- They have scored 41 goals during that stretch.
Golden Knights Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jack Eichel
|33
|15
|22
|37
|24
|37
|45.6%
|Mark Stone
|33
|10
|23
|33
|17
|37
|0%
|William Karlsson
|33
|14
|15
|29
|17
|20
|56.4%
|Jonathan Marchessault
|33
|15
|9
|24
|17
|18
|16.7%
|Shea Theodore
|20
|4
|14
|18
|13
|10
|-
