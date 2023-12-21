Jacksonville vs. Purdue December 21 Tickets & Start Time
The Purdue Boilermakers (8-1) will face the Jacksonville Dolphins (6-3) at 6:30 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023. This matchup is available on BTN.
If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Jacksonville vs. Purdue Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Thursday, December 21
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET
- TV: BTN
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Jacksonville Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Jacksonville Players to Watch
- Robert McCray: 18.4 PTS, 3.9 REB, 3 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Bryce Workman: 12.3 PTS, 7.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Marcus Niblack: 11 PTS, 2.9 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Gyasi Powell: 8.1 PTS, 1.6 REB, 2 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK
- Stephon Payne III: 5 PTS, 4 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.8 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Purdue Players to Watch
- Zach Edey: 23.7 PTS, 11.2 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.1 STL, 2.9 BLK
- Braden Smith: 11.7 PTS, 6 REB, 7.1 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Lance Jones: 11 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Fletcher Loyer: 10.9 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0 BLK
- Trey Kaufman-Renn: 6.7 PTS, 4 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Jacksonville vs. Purdue Stat Comparison
|Purdue Rank
|Purdue AVG
|Jacksonville AVG
|Jacksonville Rank
|25th
|84.9
|Points Scored
|74.4
|183rd
|94th
|67.2
|Points Allowed
|75.1
|273rd
|16th
|39.7
|Rebounds
|35.7
|77th
|101st
|10.2
|Off. Rebounds
|10
|121st
|106th
|8.3
|3pt Made
|6.1
|284th
|24th
|17.6
|Assists
|12
|264th
|201st
|12.1
|Turnovers
|14.1
|325th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.