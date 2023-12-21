How to Watch Jacksonville vs. Purdue on TV or Live Stream - December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 1:21 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
The No. 1 Purdue Boilermakers (10-1) will be attempting to continue a six-game home winning streak when squaring off against the Jacksonville Dolphins (8-4) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Mackey Arena. It airs at 6:30 PM ET on Big Ten Network.
Jacksonville vs. Purdue Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Indiana
- TV: Big Ten Network
How to Watch Other ASUN Games
Jacksonville Stats Insights
- The Dolphins have shot at a 45.6% clip from the field this season, 5.2 percentage points greater than the 40.4% shooting opponents of the Boilermakers have averaged.
- Jacksonville is 8-1 when it shoots better than 40.4% from the field.
- The Dolphins are the 28th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Boilermakers sit at 95th.
- The Dolphins score an average of 76.8 points per game, 6.3 more points than the 70.5 the Boilermakers give up.
- Jacksonville is 7-1 when it scores more than 70.5 points.
Jacksonville Home & Away Comparison
- Jacksonville is putting up more points at home (85.2 per game) than away (67.3).
- At home the Dolphins are conceding 56.2 points per game, 28.8 fewer points than they are away (85).
- Beyond the arc, Jacksonville makes fewer 3-pointers on the road (4.7 per game) than at home (6.6), and shoots a lower percentage on the road (26.7%) than at home (31.1%) too.
Jacksonville Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/11/2023
|@ South Carolina State
|L 86-85
|Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center
|12/14/2023
|Trinity Baptist
|W 91-54
|Swisher Gymnasium
|12/18/2023
|UL Monroe
|W 75-65
|Swisher Gymnasium
|12/21/2023
|@ Purdue
|-
|Mackey Arena
|12/30/2023
|Erskine
|-
|Swisher Gymnasium
|1/4/2024
|@ FGCU
|-
|Alico Arena
