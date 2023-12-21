Thursday's contest features the Purdue Boilermakers (10-1) and the Jacksonville Dolphins (8-4) matching up at Mackey Arena in what should be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 91-62 win for heavily favored Purdue according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 6:30 PM ET on December 21.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Jacksonville vs. Purdue Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Time: 6:30 PM ET

TV: Big Ten Network

Where: West Lafayette, Indiana

Venue: Mackey Arena

Jacksonville vs. Purdue Score Prediction

Prediction: Purdue 91, Jacksonville 62

Spread & Total Prediction for Jacksonville vs. Purdue

Computer Predicted Spread: Purdue (-29.5)

Purdue (-29.5) Computer Predicted Total: 153.2

Purdue has gone 8-3-0 against the spread, while Jacksonville's ATS record this season is 5-4-0. A total of eight out of the Boilermakers' games this season have gone over the point total, and seven of the Dolphins' games have gone over.

Jacksonville Performance Insights

The Dolphins' +40 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 3.4 points per game) is a result of putting up 76.8 points per game (138th in college basketball) while giving up 73.4 per contest (244th in college basketball).

Jacksonville prevails in the rebound battle by an average of 5.4 boards. It collects 41.7 rebounds per game (28th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 36.3.

Jacksonville knocks down 6.1 three-pointers per game (300th in college basketball), 1.6 fewer than its opponents. It is shooting 30.8% from beyond the arc (287th in college basketball) and its opponents are shooting 33.1%.

Jacksonville and its opponents have been relatively even in the turnover battle. The Dolphins commit 14.4 per game (336th in college basketball) and force 13.6 (82nd in college basketball).

