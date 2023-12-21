Florida A&M vs. Detroit Mercy December 21 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Florida A&M Rattlers (1-6) face the Detroit Mercy Titans (7-3) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Calihan Hall. This matchup will begin at 1:00 PM ET.
Florida A&M vs. Detroit Mercy Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, December 21
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
Buy Tickets for Other Florida A&M Games
Florida A&M Players to Watch
- Irene Murua: 12.1 PTS, 8.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Emma Trawally Porta: 7.2 PTS, 7.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.5 BLK
- Imani McNeal: 7.7 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.3 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Myonna Hooper: 8.6 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0 BLK
- Amaya Burch: 6.8 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
Detroit Mercy Players to Watch
