Florida A&M vs. Detroit Mercy Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - December 21
Thursday's game between the Detroit Mercy Titans (8-4) and the Florida A&M Rattlers (1-7) at Calihan Hall has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 71-59 and heavily favors Detroit Mercy to secure the victory. Game time is at 1:00 PM ET on December 21.
The Rattlers' last contest on Friday ended in a 68-65 loss to South Alabama.
Florida A&M vs. Detroit Mercy Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Calihan Hall in Detroit, Michigan
Florida A&M vs. Detroit Mercy Score Prediction
- Prediction: Detroit Mercy 71, Florida A&M 59
Other SWAC Predictions
Florida A&M Schedule Analysis
- As far as their best win this season, the Rattlers took down the Jacksonville Dolphins at home on November 25 by a score of 59-54.
- Florida A&M has three losses versus Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 11th-most in Division 1.
Florida A&M Leaders
- Ahriahna Grizzle: 16.9 PTS, 2.1 STL, 45.6 FG%, 45.5 3PT% (10-for-22)
- Nashani Gilbert: 7.9 PTS, 1.6 STL, 34.8 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (6-for-22)
- Ivet Subirats: 5.9 PTS, 2.1 STL, 32.1 FG%, 26.1 3PT% (6-for-23)
- Olivia Delancy: 8.8 PTS, 1.1 STL, 35 FG%, 35 3PT% (7-for-20)
- Sydney Hendrix: 5 PTS, 36.4 FG%
Florida A&M Performance Insights
- The Rattlers have a -171 scoring differential, falling short by 21.4 points per game. They're putting up 56.1 points per game, 318th in college basketball, and are allowing 77.5 per contest to rank 341st in college basketball.
