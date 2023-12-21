Thursday's game between the Detroit Mercy Titans (8-4) and the Florida A&M Rattlers (1-7) at Calihan Hall has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 71-59 and heavily favors Detroit Mercy to secure the victory. Game time is at 1:00 PM ET on December 21.

The Rattlers' last contest on Friday ended in a 68-65 loss to South Alabama.

Florida A&M vs. Detroit Mercy Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Calihan Hall in Detroit, Michigan

Florida A&M vs. Detroit Mercy Score Prediction

Prediction: Detroit Mercy 71, Florida A&M 59

Other SWAC Predictions

Florida A&M Schedule Analysis

As far as their best win this season, the Rattlers took down the Jacksonville Dolphins at home on November 25 by a score of 59-54.

Florida A&M has three losses versus Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 11th-most in Division 1.

Florida A&M Leaders

Ahriahna Grizzle: 16.9 PTS, 2.1 STL, 45.6 FG%, 45.5 3PT% (10-for-22)

16.9 PTS, 2.1 STL, 45.6 FG%, 45.5 3PT% (10-for-22) Nashani Gilbert: 7.9 PTS, 1.6 STL, 34.8 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (6-for-22)

7.9 PTS, 1.6 STL, 34.8 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (6-for-22) Ivet Subirats: 5.9 PTS, 2.1 STL, 32.1 FG%, 26.1 3PT% (6-for-23)

5.9 PTS, 2.1 STL, 32.1 FG%, 26.1 3PT% (6-for-23) Olivia Delancy: 8.8 PTS, 1.1 STL, 35 FG%, 35 3PT% (7-for-20)

8.8 PTS, 1.1 STL, 35 FG%, 35 3PT% (7-for-20) Sydney Hendrix: 5 PTS, 36.4 FG%

Florida A&M Performance Insights

The Rattlers have a -171 scoring differential, falling short by 21.4 points per game. They're putting up 56.1 points per game, 318th in college basketball, and are allowing 77.5 per contest to rank 341st in college basketball.

