Thursday's game features the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (8-4) and the Southern Miss Eagles (7-2) clashing at Alico Arena (on December 21) at 7:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 68-60 victory for FGCU.

In their last time out, the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles won on Wednesday 61-35 against Drexel.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

FGCU vs. Southern Miss Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Alico Arena in Fort Myers, Florida

Alico Arena in Fort Myers, Florida How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

FGCU vs. Southern Miss Score Prediction

Prediction: FGCU 68, Southern Miss 60

Other ASUN Predictions

FGCU Schedule Analysis

Against the No. 24 North Carolina Tar Heels on November 26, the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles registered their best win of the season, a 65-64 victory.

The Florida Gulf Coast Eagles have tied for the 20th-most Quadrant 1 wins in the country (one), but also have tied for the 28th-most Quadrant 1 losses (three).

When facing Quadrant 3 teams, the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles are 3-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 19th-most wins.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

FGCU 2023-24 Best Wins

65-64 over North Carolina (No. 24/AP Poll) on November 26

59-48 at home over Kentucky (No. 136) on November 19

83-68 over Delaware (No. 146) on November 24

80-58 on the road over Brown (No. 150) on November 6

61-35 at home over Drexel (No. 176) on December 20

FGCU Leaders

Uju Ezeudu: 12.8 PTS, 2 STL, 51.3 FG%, 31.8 3PT% (14-for-44)

12.8 PTS, 2 STL, 51.3 FG%, 31.8 3PT% (14-for-44) Ajulu Thatha: 8.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 46.2 FG%, 29 3PT% (9-for-31)

8.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 46.2 FG%, 29 3PT% (9-for-31) Maddie Antenucci: 11.3 PTS, 46.8 FG%, 34.6 3PT% (18-for-52)

11.3 PTS, 46.8 FG%, 34.6 3PT% (18-for-52) Catherine Cairns: 10.5 PTS, 1.5 STL, 44.1 FG%, 36.5 3PT% (23-for-63)

10.5 PTS, 1.5 STL, 44.1 FG%, 36.5 3PT% (23-for-63) Sofia Persson: 4.8 PTS, 39.7 FG%, 20.7 3PT% (6-for-29)

FGCU Performance Insights

The Florida Gulf Coast Eagles have a +148 scoring differential, topping opponents by 12.3 points per game. They're putting up 71.4 points per game to rank 110th in college basketball and are allowing 59.1 per contest to rank 93rd in college basketball.

The Florida Gulf Coast Eagles average 82.2 points per game in home games, compared to 59 points per game away from home, a difference of 23.2 points per contest.

In home games, FGCU is allowing 22.5 fewer points per game (43) than when playing on the road (65.5).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.