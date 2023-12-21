Will Conor Sheary Score a Goal Against the Golden Knights on December 21?
The Tampa Bay Lightning's upcoming game against the Vegas Golden Knights is scheduled for Thursday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Conor Sheary score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the numbers and insights below.
Will Conor Sheary score a goal against the Golden Knights?
Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)
Sheary stats and insights
- Sheary has scored in one of 16 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- This is his first game of the season versus the Golden Knights.
- Sheary has no points on the power play.
- He takes 0.9 shots per game, and converts 7.1% of them.
Golden Knights defensive stats
- The Golden Knights have given up 86 goals in total (2.6 per game), the 10th-fewest allowed in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Golden Knights have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 19.6 hits and 18.0 blocked shots per game.
Sheary recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/19/2023
|Blues
|1
|0
|1
|11:08
|Home
|W 6-1
|12/16/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|11:46
|Away
|L 4-2
|12/14/2023
|Oilers
|2
|0
|2
|12:17
|Away
|W 7-4
|11/7/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|0:35
|Away
|W 5-3
|11/6/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|13:22
|Away
|L 6-5 OT
|11/4/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|15:23
|Away
|W 6-4
|11/2/2023
|Blue Jackets
|1
|1
|0
|13:06
|Away
|L 4-2
|10/30/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|11:34
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|10/26/2023
|Sharks
|1
|0
|1
|12:48
|Home
|W 6-0
|10/24/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|9:26
|Home
|W 3-0
Lightning vs. Golden Knights game info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSUN, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
