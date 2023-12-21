The Tampa Bay Lightning's upcoming game against the Vegas Golden Knights is scheduled for Thursday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Conor Sheary score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Conor Sheary score a goal against the Golden Knights?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Sheary stats and insights

Sheary has scored in one of 16 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

This is his first game of the season versus the Golden Knights.

Sheary has no points on the power play.

He takes 0.9 shots per game, and converts 7.1% of them.

Golden Knights defensive stats

The Golden Knights have given up 86 goals in total (2.6 per game), the 10th-fewest allowed in the NHL.

So far this season, the Golden Knights have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 19.6 hits and 18.0 blocked shots per game.

Sheary recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/19/2023 Blues 1 0 1 11:08 Home W 6-1 12/16/2023 Flames 0 0 0 11:46 Away L 4-2 12/14/2023 Oilers 2 0 2 12:17 Away W 7-4 11/7/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 0:35 Away W 5-3 11/6/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 13:22 Away L 6-5 OT 11/4/2023 Senators 0 0 0 15:23 Away W 6-4 11/2/2023 Blue Jackets 1 1 0 13:06 Away L 4-2 10/30/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 11:34 Home L 4-3 OT 10/26/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 12:48 Home W 6-0 10/24/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 9:26 Home W 3-0

Lightning vs. Golden Knights game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSUN, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

BSSUN, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

