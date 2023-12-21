On Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, the Tampa Bay Lightning match up against the Vegas Golden Knights. Is Calvin de Haan going to light the lamp in this game? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Calvin de Haan score a goal against the Golden Knights?

Odds to score a goal this game: +2100 (Bet $10 to win $210.00 if he scores a goal)

de Haan stats and insights

  • de Haan is yet to score through 28 games this season.
  • He has not faced the Golden Knights yet this season.
  • de Haan has no points on the power play.

Golden Knights defensive stats

  • The Golden Knights have given up 86 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks 10th in the league for fewest goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Golden Knights have two shutouts, and they average 19.6 hits and 18 blocked shots per game.

de Haan recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/16/2023 Flames 0 0 0 15:26 Away L 4-2
12/14/2023 Oilers 1 0 1 20:03 Away W 7-4
12/12/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 18:24 Away L 4-1
12/9/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 19:04 Away W 4-3 OT
12/7/2023 Predators 0 0 0 14:35 Away L 5-1
12/6/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 14:46 Home W 3-1
12/4/2023 Stars 0 0 0 14:11 Home W 4-0
12/2/2023 Stars 0 0 0 17:01 Away L 8-1
11/30/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 14:36 Home L 4-2
11/27/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 15:02 Away L 4-1

Lightning vs. Golden Knights game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSSUN, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

