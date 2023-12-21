The Orlando Magic (16-10) are 8.5-point underdogs as they look to turn around a three-game losing streak when they visit the Milwaukee Bucks (20-7) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Fiserv Forum. The matchup airs at 8:00 PM ET on BSWI and BSFL.

Magic vs. Bucks Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSWI and BSFL

BSWI and BSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: Fiserv Forum

Magic vs. Bucks Score Prediction

Prediction: Bucks 119 - Magic 115

Magic vs Bucks Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Magic vs. Bucks

Pick ATS: Magic (+ 8.5)

Magic (+ 8.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Bucks (-4.2)

Bucks (-4.2) Pick OU: Under (238.5)



Under (238.5) Computer Predicted Total: 233.5

The Magic's .654 ATS win percentage (17-9-0 ATS Record) is higher than the Bucks' .444 mark (12-15-0 ATS Record) in 2023-24.

Milwaukee covers the spread when it is an 8.5-point favorite or more 30% of the time. That's more often than Orlando covers as an underdog of 8.5 or more (never covered this season).

When it comes to exceeding the total in 2023-24, Orlando and its opponents don't do it as often (50% of the time) as Milwaukee and its opponents (70.4%).

As a moneyline favorite this year, the Bucks are 20-6, a better record than the Magic have posted (7-9) as moneyline underdogs.

Magic Performance Insights

In 2023-24, the Magic are 19th in the NBA offensively (113 points scored per game) and fourth-best defensively (110.1 points allowed).

Orlando is 18th in the league in rebounds per game (43.8) and best in rebounds conceded (40.6).

This season the Magic are ranked 24th in the NBA in assists at 25.2 per game.

In 2023-24, Orlando is 24th in the league in turnovers committed (14.2 per game) and second-best in turnovers forced (15.3).

The Magic are the second-worst squad in the NBA in 3-pointers made (10.2 per game) and fourth-worst in 3-point percentage (33.9%).

