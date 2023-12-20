Tyler Herro and the Miami Heat hit the court versus the Orlando Magic at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday.

Last time out, which was on December 18, Herro posted 25 points and two steals in a 112-108 loss versus the Timberwolves.

We're going to examine Herro's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Tyler Herro Prop Bets vs. the Magic

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Points 22.5 23.1 Rebounds 4.5 4.8 Assists 4.5 4.3 PRA -- 32.2 PR -- 27.9 3PM 2.5 2.9



Tyler Herro Insights vs. the Magic

Herro has taken 18.9 shots per game this season and made 8.7 per game, which account for 7.4% and 7.2%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's put up 7.4 threes per game, or 7.5% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Herro's opponents, the Magic, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 102.7 possessions per game, while his Heat rank 15th in possessions per game with 99.5.

On defense, the Magic have conceded 109.9 points per game, which is fourth-best in the NBA.

The Magic give up 40.7 rebounds per game, ranking second in the league.

The Magic concede 23.2 assists per contest, second-ranked in the NBA.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Magic have conceded 12 makes per game, eighth in the NBA.

Tyler Herro vs. the Magic

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/9/2023 9 4 1 3 0 0 0 3/11/2023 27 14 5 3 2 0 0 2/11/2023 47 23 2 1 2 0 0 1/27/2023 30 10 6 3 0 0 1

