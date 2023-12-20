South Florida vs. IUPUI December 20 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The South Florida Bulls (6-3) face the IUPUI Jaguars (2-7) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at Massimino Court. The game will begin at 1:15 PM ET.
South Florida vs. IUPUI Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 20
- Game Time: 1:15 PM ET
South Florida Players to Watch
- Katie Davidson: 17.7 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Abby Wolterman: 8.7 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Faith Stinson: 8 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Jaela Johnson: 8.3 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0 BLK
- Tahlia Walton: 12.2 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK
IUPUI Players to Watch
