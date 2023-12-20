Paolo Banchero vs. Bam Adebayo and the Miami Heat: Stats, Projections and Game Preview
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 2:45 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Wednesday's NBA slate features Paolo Banchero's Orlando Magic (16-9) playing at home against the Miami Heat (15-12) at Amway Center. The game tips at 7:00 PM ET.
Magic vs. Heat Game Info
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 20, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSFL and BSSUN
- Location: Orlando, Florida
- Arena: Amway Center
Paolo Banchero vs. Bam Adebayo Fantasy Comparison
|Stat
|Paolo Banchero
|Bam Adebayo
|Total Fantasy Pts
|894.2
|709
|Fantasy Pts Per Game
|35.8
|41.7
|Fantasy Rank
|37
|-
Paolo Banchero vs. Bam Adebayo Insights
Paolo Banchero & the Magic
- Banchero averages 21 points, 6.8 boards and 4.4 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 1 steal and 0.6 blocks.
- The Magic's +84 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 3.3 points per game) is a result of scoring 113.2 points per game (19th in the NBA) while allowing 109.9 per outing (fourth in the league).
- The 43.6 rebounds per game Orlando averages rank 19th in the league, and are 2.9 more than the 40.7 its opponents collect per outing.
- The Magic make 10.2 three-pointers per game (29th in the league) while shooting 34.4% from beyond the arc (26th in the NBA). They are making 1.8 fewer threes per contest than their opponents, who drain 12 per game while shooting 36.4%.
- Orlando wins the turnover battle by 1.2 per game, committing 14.3 (25th in the league) while its opponents average 15.5.
Bam Adebayo & the Heat
- Bam Adebayo's averages for the season are 22.2 points, 9.7 rebounds and 4 assists, making 51.6% of his shots from the floor.
- The Heat put up 112.8 points per game (20th in league) while giving up 112 per contest (10th in NBA). They have a +22 scoring differential.
- Miami is 28th in the league at 40.7 rebounds per game. That's 1.4 fewer than the 42.1 its opponents average.
- The Heat connect on 12.9 three-pointers per game (11th in the league) at a 39% rate (first in NBA), compared to the 13.6 their opponents make, shooting 38.2% from beyond the arc.
- Miami has committed 1.9 fewer turnovers than its opponents, averaging 12.4 (seventh in NBA) while forcing 14.3 (sixth in league).
Paolo Banchero vs. Bam Adebayo Advanced Stats
|Stat
|Paolo Banchero
|Bam Adebayo
|Plus/Minus Per Game
|1.1
|-1.1
|Usage Percentage
|28%
|28.5%
|True Shooting Pct
|55.7%
|58%
|Total Rebound Pct
|11.6%
|16.2%
|Assist Pct
|20.9%
|20.2%
