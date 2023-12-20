Wednesday's NBA slate features Paolo Banchero's Orlando Magic (16-9) playing at home against the Miami Heat (15-12) at Amway Center. The game tips at 7:00 PM ET.

Buy Tickets for This Game on Ticketmaster!

Magic vs. Heat Game Info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 20, 2023

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSFL and BSSUN

BSFL and BSSUN Location: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida Arena: Amway Center

Amway Center Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Paolo Banchero vs. Bam Adebayo Fantasy Comparison

Stat Paolo Banchero Bam Adebayo Total Fantasy Pts 894.2 709 Fantasy Pts Per Game 35.8 41.7 Fantasy Rank 37 -

Buy Banchero and Adebayo gear on Fanatics!

Paolo Banchero vs. Bam Adebayo Insights

Paolo Banchero & the Magic

Banchero averages 21 points, 6.8 boards and 4.4 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 1 steal and 0.6 blocks.

The Magic's +84 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 3.3 points per game) is a result of scoring 113.2 points per game (19th in the NBA) while allowing 109.9 per outing (fourth in the league).

The 43.6 rebounds per game Orlando averages rank 19th in the league, and are 2.9 more than the 40.7 its opponents collect per outing.

The Magic make 10.2 three-pointers per game (29th in the league) while shooting 34.4% from beyond the arc (26th in the NBA). They are making 1.8 fewer threes per contest than their opponents, who drain 12 per game while shooting 36.4%.

Orlando wins the turnover battle by 1.2 per game, committing 14.3 (25th in the league) while its opponents average 15.5.

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Bam Adebayo & the Heat

Bam Adebayo's averages for the season are 22.2 points, 9.7 rebounds and 4 assists, making 51.6% of his shots from the floor.

The Heat put up 112.8 points per game (20th in league) while giving up 112 per contest (10th in NBA). They have a +22 scoring differential.

Miami is 28th in the league at 40.7 rebounds per game. That's 1.4 fewer than the 42.1 its opponents average.

The Heat connect on 12.9 three-pointers per game (11th in the league) at a 39% rate (first in NBA), compared to the 13.6 their opponents make, shooting 38.2% from beyond the arc.

Miami has committed 1.9 fewer turnovers than its opponents, averaging 12.4 (seventh in NBA) while forcing 14.3 (sixth in league).

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Paolo Banchero vs. Bam Adebayo Advanced Stats

Stat Paolo Banchero Bam Adebayo Plus/Minus Per Game 1.1 -1.1 Usage Percentage 28% 28.5% True Shooting Pct 55.7% 58% Total Rebound Pct 11.6% 16.2% Assist Pct 20.9% 20.2%

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.