Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Orange County Today - December 20
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 1:32 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you live in Orange County, Florida and try to stay on top of all the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we have all the info you need for how to watch the games today.
Orange County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Legacy Charter High School
- Game Time: 1:30 PM ET on December 20
- Location: Ocoee, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Dr. Phillips High School at Windermere Preparatory School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 20
- Location: Windermere, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Dr. Phillips High School at Windermere High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 20
- Location: Windermere, FL
- Conference: 7A - District 5
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lake Mary High School at Lake Nona High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 20
- Location: Orlando, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lake Minneola High School at Ocoee High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 20
- Location: Ocoee, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Legacy Charter High School at Cornerstone Charter Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 20
- Location: Orlando, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
