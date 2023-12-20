Wednesday's contest between the North Florida Ospreys (4-8) and the Winthrop Eagles (6-5) at UNF Arena has a projected final score of 67-60 based on our computer prediction, with a favored North Florida squad taking home the win. Tipoff is at 12:00 PM ET on December 20.

The Ospreys dropped their most recent matchup 79-53 against Kansas State on Saturday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

North Florida vs. Winthrop Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: UNF Arena in Jacksonville, Florida

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

North Florida vs. Winthrop Score Prediction

Prediction: North Florida 67, Winthrop 60

Other ASUN Predictions

North Florida Schedule Analysis

The Ospreys took down the No. 296-ranked (according to our computer rankings) Coppin State Eagles, 49-43, on December 4, which goes down as their signature win of the season.

The Ospreys have tied for the fourth-most Quadrant 1 losses in the country (four).

North Florida has tied for the 20th-most Quadrant 2 defeats in the nation (two).

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

North Florida 2023-24 Best Wins

49-43 on the road over Coppin State (No. 296) on December 4

North Florida Leaders

Jayla Adams: 8.9 PTS, 1.3 STL, 38 FG%, 28.3 3PT% (13-for-46)

8.9 PTS, 1.3 STL, 38 FG%, 28.3 3PT% (13-for-46) Kaila Rougier: 10.7 PTS, 1.6 STL, 38.5 FG%, 31.7 3PT% (20-for-63)

10.7 PTS, 1.6 STL, 38.5 FG%, 31.7 3PT% (20-for-63) Lyric Swann: 11.7 PTS, 41.6 FG%, 36 3PT% (27-for-75)

11.7 PTS, 41.6 FG%, 36 3PT% (27-for-75) Emma Broermann: 8.1 PTS, 56 FG%, 40 3PT% (2-for-5)

8.1 PTS, 56 FG%, 40 3PT% (2-for-5) Selma Eklund: 7.9 PTS, 54.5 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (5-for-13)

North Florida Performance Insights

The Ospreys have a +11 scoring differential, putting up 70.1 points per game (127th in college basketball) and allowing 69.2 (269th in college basketball).

Offensively, the Ospreys have played better when playing at home this year, posting 91 points per game, compared to 59.6 per game on the road.

North Florida surrenders 61.3 points per game in home games this year, compared to 73.1 away from home.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.