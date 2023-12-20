The Miami Hurricanes (8-1) welcome in the Jackson State Tigers (5-4) after winning seven straight home games. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20, 2023.

Continue reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to check out our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Miami (FL) Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida

Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida TV: ACC Network Extra

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Other ACC Games

Miami (FL) vs. Jackson State Scoring Comparison

The Tigers' 71.3 points per game are 16 more points than the 55.3 the Hurricanes allow.

Jackson State is 5-2 when it scores more than 55.3 points.

Miami (FL) is 8-0 when it allows fewer than 71.3 points.

The Hurricanes score 72 points per game, 13 more points than the 59 the Tigers give up.

Miami (FL) is 8-0 when scoring more than 59 points.

Jackson State has a 5-1 record when giving up fewer than 72 points.

The Hurricanes are making 47.4% of their shots from the field, 8.5% higher than the Tigers concede to opponents (38.9%).

The Tigers shoot 39.9% from the field, 3.4% higher than the Hurricanes allow.

Miami (FL) Leaders

Shayeann Day-Wilson: 10.8 PTS, 44.9 FG%, 36.8 3PT% (14-for-38)

10.8 PTS, 44.9 FG%, 36.8 3PT% (14-for-38) Jasmyne Roberts: 11.3 PTS, 1.8 STL, 48.7 FG%, 40.9 3PT% (9-for-22)

11.3 PTS, 1.8 STL, 48.7 FG%, 40.9 3PT% (9-for-22) Jaida Patrick: 8.1 PTS, 1.3 STL, 49.1 FG%, 39.1 3PT% (9-for-23)

8.1 PTS, 1.3 STL, 49.1 FG%, 39.1 3PT% (9-for-23) Kyla Oldacre: 6.8 PTS, 60 FG%

6.8 PTS, 60 FG% Lashae Dwyer: 7.2 PTS, 1.6 STL, 46.7 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (5-for-15)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Miami (FL) Schedule