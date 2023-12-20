Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Miami-Dade County Today - December 20
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 5:32 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you're looking for how to stream high school basketball in Miami-Dade County, Florida today, we've got the information here.
Miami-Dade County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Doral Academy at SLAM Miami Charter
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on December 20
- Location: Miami, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Hebrew Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 20
- Location: Miami Beach, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Don Soffer Aventura High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 20
- Location: Aventura, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
