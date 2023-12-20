The Orlando Magic (16-9) take on the Miami Heat (15-12) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday at Amway Center. Paolo Banchero of the Magic and Jimmy Butler of the Heat are two players to watch in this game.

Game Day: Wednesday, December 20

Wednesday, December 20 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Arena: Amway Center

Amway Center Location: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida How to Watch on TV: BSFL, BSSUN

Magic's Last Game

On Sunday, in their most recent game, the Magic lost to the Celtics 114-97. With 36 points, Banchero was their high scorer.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Paolo Banchero 36 10 1 2 0 4 Jalen Suggs 13 5 0 1 0 1 Franz Wagner 8 8 6 0 0 0

Magic vs Heat Additional Info

Magic Players to Watch

Banchero is averaging 21.0 points, 4.4 assists and 6.8 boards per game.

Franz Wagner averages 20.0 points, 5.8 boards and 3.9 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Cole Anthony's numbers for the season are 14.8 points, 3.6 assists and 4.2 boards per contest.

Jalen Suggs' numbers on the season are 12.5 points, 2.5 assists and 3.6 boards per game.

Goga Bitadze's numbers on the season are 7.5 points, 6.3 boards and 1.8 assists per game, shooting 59.5% from the field.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Paolo Banchero 23.5 7.5 4.5 0.8 0.3 1.3 Franz Wagner 21.4 6.4 5.1 0.8 0.3 1.3 Cole Anthony 16.1 3.6 4.1 0.8 0.8 1.3 Goga Bitadze 8.4 6.6 2.1 0.4 1.7 0.1 Jalen Suggs 11 2.7 1.6 1.1 0.8 1.9

