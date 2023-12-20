Player props can be found for Paolo Banchero and Bam Adebayo, among others, when the Orlando Magic host the Miami Heat at Amway Center on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET.

Magic vs. Heat Game Info

Date: Wednesday, December 20, 2023

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSFL and BSSUN

BSFL and BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida Venue: Amway Center

Magic vs Heat Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Orlando Magic

Paolo Banchero Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 22.5 (Over: -102) 6.5 (Over: -143) 4.5 (Over: +106) 1.5 (Over: +112)

Banchero has put up 21 points per game in the 2023-24 season, 1.5 points less than Wednesday's over/under.

He has grabbed 6.8 rebounds per game, 0.3 more than his prop bet for Wednesday's game (6.5).

Banchero's season-long assist average -- 4.4 per game -- is 0.1 assists lower than Wednesday's assist prop bet value (4.5).

Banchero has averaged 1.3 made three-pointers per game, 0.2 less than his over/under in Wednesday's game (1.5).

Franz Wagner Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 19.5 (Over: -114) 5.5 (Over: +114) 4.5 (Over: +104) 1.5 (Over: +108)

The 19.5-point prop total set for Franz Wagner on Wednesday is 0.5 less than his season scoring average (20).

His per-game rebounding average of 5.8 is 0.3 higher than his prop bet on Wednesday (5.5).

Wagner has collected 3.9 assists per game, 0.6 lower than his prop bet on Wednesday (4.5).

He 1.4 made three-pointers average is 0.1 lower than his over/under on Wednesday.

NBA Props Today: Miami Heat

Bam Adebayo Props

PTS REB AST 21.5 (Over: -125) 10.5 (Over: +102) 3.5 (Over: -169)

The 22.2 points Adebayo scores per game are 0.7 more than his prop total on Wednesday.

His rebounding average -- 9.7 -- is 0.8 lower than his over/under on Wednesday.

Adebayo's assist average -- four -- is higher than Wednesday's assist over/under (3.5).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.