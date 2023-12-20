How to Watch Paolo Banchero, Magic vs. the Heat: Streaming & TV Channel for December 20
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 1:31 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
The Orlando Magic (16-9) aim to continue a nine-game home winning streak when they host the Miami Heat (15-12) on December 20, 2023.
Magic vs. Heat Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Amway Center in Orlando, Florida
Magic vs Heat Additional Info
Magic Stats Insights
- The Magic are shooting 47.5% from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point lower than the 48.5% the Heat allow to opponents.
- Orlando is 8-1 when it shoots higher than 48.5% from the field.
- The Magic are the 19th best rebounding team in the league, the Heat rank 28th.
- The Magic record just 1.2 more points per game (113.2) than the Heat allow (112.0).
- Orlando is 11-1 when scoring more than 112.0 points.
Magic Home & Away Comparison
- The Magic are averaging 119.8 points per game this year at home, which is 13.7 more points than they're averaging in away games (106.1).
- Defensively Orlando has played better in home games this year, giving up 106.9 points per game, compared to 113.1 on the road.
- The Magic are draining 10.6 threes per game with a 37.1% shooting percentage from downtown when playing at home, which is 0.8 more threes and 5.5% points better than they're averaging on the road (9.8 threes per game, 31.6% three-point percentage).
Magic Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Joe Ingles
|Out
|Ankle
|Kevon Harris
|Out
|Coach'S Decision
|Markelle Fultz
|Out
|Knee
