The Orlando Magic (16-9) are 5.5-point favorites as they look to build on a nine-game home winning streak when they host the Miami Heat (15-12) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at Amway Center. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET on BSFL and BSSUN. The over/under for the matchup is 219.5.

Magic vs. Heat Odds & Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Favorite Spread Over/Under Magic -5.5 219.5

Magic Betting Records & Stats

Orlando's games this season have featured more combined points than this contest's total of 219.5 points 14 times.

Orlando's games this year have an average point total of 223.1, 3.6 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Magic are 17-8-0 against the spread this season.

Orlando has been listed as the favorite nine times this season and has won all of those games.

Orlando has been at least a -200 moneyline favorite four times this season and won all of those games.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Magic have a 66.7% chance to win.

Magic vs Heat Additional Info

Magic vs. Heat Over/Under Stats

Games Over 219.5 % of Games Over 219.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Magic 14 56% 113.2 226 109.9 221.9 224.7 Heat 14 51.9% 112.8 226 112 221.9 220.4

Additional Magic Insights & Trends

The Magic have gone 6-4 in their last 10 games, with a 5-5 record against the spread during that span.

In their past 10 games, the Magic have hit the over six times.

Orlando owns a better record against the spread at home (11-2-0) than it does on the road (6-6-0).

The Magic record just 1.2 more points per game (113.2) than the Heat allow (112).

When Orlando puts up more than 112 points, it is 11-1 against the spread and 11-1 overall.

Magic vs. Heat Betting Splits

Magic and Heat Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Magic 17-8 3-1 12-13 Heat 11-16 3-3 14-13

Magic vs. Heat Point Insights

Magic Heat 113.2 Points Scored (PG) 112.8 19 NBA Rank (PPG) 20 11-1 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 9-8 11-1 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 12-5 109.9 Points Allowed (PG) 112 4 NBA Rank (PAPG) 10 11-0 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 8-9 10-1 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 10-7

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.