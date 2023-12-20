Magic vs. Heat: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Orlando Magic (16-9) are 5.5-point favorites as they look to build on a nine-game home winning streak when they host the Miami Heat (15-12) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at Amway Center. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET on BSFL and BSSUN. The over/under for the matchup is 219.5.
Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Magic vs. Heat Odds & Info
- When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Amway Center in Orlando, Florida
- TV: BSFL and BSSUN
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Magic
|-5.5
|219.5
Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Magic Betting Records & Stats
- Orlando's games this season have featured more combined points than this contest's total of 219.5 points 14 times.
- Orlando's games this year have an average point total of 223.1, 3.6 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- The Magic are 17-8-0 against the spread this season.
- Orlando has been listed as the favorite nine times this season and has won all of those games.
- Orlando has been at least a -200 moneyline favorite four times this season and won all of those games.
- Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Magic have a 66.7% chance to win.
Looking for NBA tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live!
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Magic vs Heat Additional Info
|Magic vs Heat Injury Report
|Magic vs Heat Players to Watch
|Magic vs Heat Prediction
|Magic vs Heat Player Props
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Magic vs. Heat Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 219.5
|% of Games Over 219.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Magic
|14
|56%
|113.2
|226
|109.9
|221.9
|224.7
|Heat
|14
|51.9%
|112.8
|226
|112
|221.9
|220.4
Additional Magic Insights & Trends
- The Magic have gone 6-4 in their last 10 games, with a 5-5 record against the spread during that span.
- In their past 10 games, the Magic have hit the over six times.
- Orlando owns a better record against the spread at home (11-2-0) than it does on the road (6-6-0).
- The Magic record just 1.2 more points per game (113.2) than the Heat allow (112).
- When Orlando puts up more than 112 points, it is 11-1 against the spread and 11-1 overall.
Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM
Magic vs. Heat Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Magic
|17-8
|3-1
|12-13
|Heat
|11-16
|3-3
|14-13
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Magic vs. Heat Point Insights
|Magic
|Heat
|113.2
|112.8
|19
|20
|11-1
|9-8
|11-1
|12-5
|109.9
|112
|4
|10
|11-0
|8-9
|10-1
|10-7
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.