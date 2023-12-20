The Orlando Magic (16-9) are favored (by 5.5 points) to extend a nine-game home winning streak when they host the Miami Heat (15-12) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.

Magic vs. Heat Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, December 20, 2023

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSFL and BSSUN

BSFL and BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida Venue: Amway Center

Magic vs. Heat Score Prediction

Prediction: Magic 115 - Heat 109

Magic vs Heat Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Magic vs. Heat

Pick ATS: Magic (- 5.5)

Magic (- 5.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Magic (-6.3)

Magic (-6.3) Pick OU: Over (219.5)



Over (219.5) Computer Predicted Total: 224.0

The Magic have put together a 17-8-0 ATS record this season compared to the 11-16-0 mark from the Heat.

When the spread is set as 5.5 or more this season, Orlando (3-1) covers a higher percentage of those games when it is the favorite (75%) than Miami (3-3) does as the underdog (50%).

Orlando's games have gone over the total 48% of the time this season (12 out of 25), less often than Miami's games have (14 out of 27).

As a moneyline favorite this season, the Magic are 9-0, a better record than the Heat have recorded (3-8) as moneyline underdogs.

Magic Performance Insights

The Magic have been lifted by their defense, as they rank fourth-best in the NBA by allowing just 109.9 points per game. They rank 19th in the league in points scored (113.2 per contest).

Orlando is pulling down 43.6 boards per game this season (19th-ranked in NBA), and it has ceded only 40.7 rebounds per contest (second-best).

The Magic rank 24th in the NBA with 25 assists per game.

Orlando ranks second-best in the NBA by forcing 15.5 turnovers per game. It ranks 25th in the league by averaging 14.3 turnovers per contest.

It's been a difficult stretch for the Magic in terms of three-pointers, as they are accumulating just 10.2 made threes per game (second-worst in NBA) and are making just 34.4% of their attempted three-pointers (fifth-worst).

